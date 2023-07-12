Nine Cities Which Recorded The Highest Rainfall In India On July 12

From Cherrapunji in Meghalaya to Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh - these cities recorded the highest rainfall activity today.
Private weather forecaster, Skymet shared a tweet where they mentioned about the cities that received the highest rainfall on July 12.
Check the list here :
Sohra, Also known as Cherrapunji received heavy rainfall of 256 mm on 12 July. Making it the wettest place in India today.
The land of the mighty Siang and indigenous hanging bridges, Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest rainfall of 106 mm making it the 2nd wettest city in India.
The small town, Jalpaiguri in West Bengal famous for it's wildlife received heavy rainfall of 100 mm making it the 3rd wettest city in India.
Situated in Maharashtra, Yavatmal is one of the beautiful places in India that recorded 88 mm of rainfall today making it the 4th wettest city in India.
The city of beauty in West Bengal recorded the highest rainfall of 82 mm making it the 5th wettest city in India.
One of the famous towns in Madhya pradesh recorded 68 mm of rainfall today making it the 6th wettest city in India.
Another place in Maharashtra recorded the highest rainfall of 61 mm today making it the 7th wettest city in India.
Another city in Madhya Pradesh that experienced the highest rainfall of 54 mm today making it the 8th wettest city in India.
The beautiful city in India experienced the highest rainfall of 50 mm today making it the 9th wettest city in India.