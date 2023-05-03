Here's How The Go First Saga Unfolded

Wadia-owned airline Gofirst on May 2 informed the DGCA that it has cancelled all flights on May 3 and 4.

Updated On 11:31 AM IST

Go First Saga Timeline

Here's a quick look at how the Go First Saga unfolded - from filing bankruptcy to flight suspensions to insolvency proceedings to DGCA issuing show cause notice

1. Go First Files For Bankruptcy

On Tuesday Go First said they are forced to file for bankruptcy proceedings due to the enormous damage caused by Pratt & Whitney’s "defective and failing engines."

 Tap To Read This News

2. Go First Suspends Flight Operations

The airline suspends flight operations for May 3 and 4, amid a financial crunch driven by half of its fleet being grounded.

 Tap To Read This News

3. Go First Files For Voluntary Insolvency Resolution Proceedings

After suspending flights, the airline has also filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the NCLT.

 Tap To Read This News

4. DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To Go first

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation asked the airline to respond within 24 hours, failing which the decision will be taken ex parte.

 Tap To Read This News

More Stories

Top 10 Countries With Highest Average Monthly Salaries

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe