Here's How The Go First Saga Unfolded

Wadia-owned airline Gofirst on May 2 informed the DGCA that it has cancelled all flights on May 3 and 4.
Here's a quick look at how the Go First Saga unfolded - from filing bankruptcy to flight suspensions to insolvency proceedings to DGCA issuing show cause notice
On Tuesday Go First said they are forced to file for bankruptcy proceedings due to the enormous damage caused by Pratt & Whitney’s "defective and failing engines."
The airline suspends flight operations for May 3 and 4, amid a financial crunch driven by half of its fleet being grounded.
After suspending flights, the airline has also filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the NCLT.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation asked the airline to respond within 24 hours, failing which the decision will be taken ex parte.