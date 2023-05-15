GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

IPL 2023 table toppers Gujarat Titans will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 62nd match of the tournament.
Gujarat Titans will look to book a place in IPL Qualifier 1 by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no.62 of the IPL. Even though out of the race for the playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to finish the season on a positive note by winning their next three games.
The GT vs SRH match will be played on Monday, May 15.
The GT vs SRH match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Matches Played: 2, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 1, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 1
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.
Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi.