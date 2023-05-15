GT vs SRH, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

IPL 2023 table toppers Gujarat Titans will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 62nd match of the tournament.

Updated On 10:07 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 62: GT vs SRH

Gujarat Titans will look to book a place in IPL Qualifier 1 by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no.62 of the IPL. Even though out of the race for the playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to finish the season on a positive note by winning their next three games.

Date

The GT vs SRH match will be played on Monday, May 15.

Time

The GT vs SRH match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT vs SRH Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 2, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 1, Won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 1

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

