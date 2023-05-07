GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.51 between the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants.
Table toppers Gujarat Titans will take on Krunal Pandya-led LSG in match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League. The last time these two teams played, GT defended a low score against the LSG.
The GT vs LSG match will be played on Sunday, May 7.
The first of the double header on Sunday will start at 3:30 pm IST.
The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Matches Played: 3, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 3, Won by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 0
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph
Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur