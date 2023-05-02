GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

IPL Points Table toppers Gujarat Titans play against the bottom placed Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023's 44th match.
In match no.44 of the Indian Premier League, the Gujarat Titans will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals. Hardik Pandya-led Titans have almost guaranteed a place in the play-offs unless they lose all their remaining six matches while the Delhi Capitals need a miracle to avoid finishing last in the points table.
The GT vs DC match will take place on Tuesday, May 2.
The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the venue for today's match.
Matches Played: 2, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 2, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 2
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little.
David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.