GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

IPL Points Table toppers Gujarat Titans play against the bottom placed Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023's 44th match.

Updated On 9:37 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 44: GT vs DC

In match no.44 of the Indian Premier League, the Gujarat Titans will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals. Hardik Pandya-led Titans have almost guaranteed a place in the play-offs unless they lose all their remaining six matches while the Delhi Capitals need a miracle to avoid finishing last in the points table.

Date

The GT vs DC match will take place on Tuesday, May 2.

Time

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the venue for today's match.

GT vs DC Head-To-Head Record In IPL

Matches Played: 2, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 2, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 2

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI

David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

More Stories

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

KKR vs GT, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe