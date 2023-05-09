From Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma: 7 Players With Most Fours In IPL History

The batter who holds the record has hit 748 fours in his IPL career, 124 more than the second best.
In 205 matches, Robin Uthappa hit 481 fours. He scored 4952 runs in his IPL career.
Former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir hit 492 fours in 154 matches.
'Mr IPL' Suresh Raina hit 506 fours in 205 matches he played for the Chennai Super Kings.
Mumbai Indians' skipper is fourth on the list of players with the maximum number of fours to their name. Rohit has hit 539 boundaries in 237 matches.
Virat Kohli has smashed 617 fours in 233 IPL matches he has played. He is also the highest run scorer in the tournament with 7043 runs.
In 172 matches, David Warner has hit 624 fours in the IPL. He has played for franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.
The Punjab Kings skipper has hit the most fours in the tournament's history since its inception in 2008. Dhawan has hit 748 fours in 214 matches.