From Virat Kohli To Rohit Sharma: 7 Players With Most Fours In IPL History

The batter who holds the record has hit 748 fours in his IPL career, 124 more than the second best.

Updated On 5:22 PM IST

7. Robin Uthappa

In 205 matches, Robin Uthappa hit 481 fours. He scored 4952 runs in his IPL career.

6. Gautam Gambhir

Former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir hit 492 fours in 154 matches.

5. Suresh Raina

'Mr IPL' Suresh Raina hit 506 fours in 205 matches he played for the Chennai Super Kings.

4. Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians' skipper is fourth on the list of players with the maximum number of fours to their name. Rohit has hit 539 boundaries in 237 matches.

3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has smashed 617 fours in 233 IPL matches he has played. He is also the highest run scorer in the tournament with 7043 runs.

2. David Warner

In 172 matches, David Warner has hit 624 fours in the IPL. He has played for franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

1. Shikhar Dhawan

The Punjab Kings skipper has hit the most fours in the tournament's history since its inception in 2008. Dhawan has hit 748 fours in 214 matches.

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 9

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Here Are The Key Highlights

MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe