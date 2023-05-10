Use These 6 Features On WhatsApp To Protect Yourself From Online Scams And Fraud

In the past couple of weeks, WhatsApp users have seen a spike in the number of spam calls and messages.
WhatsApp offers an extra layer of protection via Two-Step Verification, requiring a six-digit PIN for account verification and reset, thus minimizing the risk of takeover by fraudsters.
To combat scams on WhatsApp, report suspicious accounts and messages and avoid sending money or sharing personal information. Use the platform's blocking and reporting features and avoid answering calls from unknown phone numbers.
WhatsApp allows users to control their privacy and group inclusions by adjusting their privacy settings and group invite preferences. Users can exit and report suspicious group chats.
Users can manage their online privacy by adjusting settings to control who can view personal information and online presence. Limiting visibility to contacts only can help protect against potential threats.
Protecting personal information on the internet is crucial. Users should avoid sharing sensitive information like their address, phone number, passwords, credit/debit card numbers, and bank account information.
Scammers create urgency and use fake links to trick people into giving sensitive information. To avoid falling prey, think before acting, and avoid clicking on suspicious links.