DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Despite winning their previous match, Delhi Capitals are still at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.
Both Delhi and Bangalore have won their previous games and this will be a crucial match as well. In their previous encounter, RCB managed to defend a par score at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and defeated the Capitals by 23 runs.
The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played on Saturday, May 6.
The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST and the match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The DC vs RCB match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Matches Played: 29, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 10, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 18, No Result: 1
David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma