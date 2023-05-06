DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Despite winning their previous match, Delhi Capitals are still at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.

IPL 2023, Match 50: DC vs RCB

Both Delhi and Bangalore have won their previous games and this will be a crucial match as well. In their previous encounter, RCB managed to defend a par score at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and defeated the Capitals by 23 runs.

Date

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played on Saturday, May 6.

Time

The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST and the match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The DC vs RCB match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

DC vs RCB Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 29, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 10, Won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): 18, No Result: 1

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI

David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers (RCB) Predicted Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma

