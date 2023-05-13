DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals will look to give opportunities to young players in the squad as they are already out of the playoffs race.
Even though Delhi Capitals are out of the playoffs race, the Punjab Kings can qualify if they win their remaining 3 matches. It will be interesting to see Punjab's approach when they play against the Capitals.
The Delhi Capitals will play against the Punjab Kings on Saturday, May 13.
The DC vs PBKS contest will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
The DC vs PBKS match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.
Matches Played: 30, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 15, Won by Punjab Kings (PBKS): 15
David Warner (c), Philip Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Roussouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar. Likely Impact Player: Nathan Ellis