CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Two of the most successful teams in the tournament's history will face each other in match no.49 of the IPL. CSK have 11 points and MI have 10. In their previous encounter, the Super Kings defeated the Indians by 7 wickets.
CSK vs MI match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 6.
The first of the double header on Saturday will be played at 3:30 pm IST.
The CSK vs MI match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Matches Played: 35, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 15, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 20.
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande.
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya