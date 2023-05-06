CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

In their previous encounter, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets.

IPL 2023, Match 49: CSK vs MI

Two of the most successful teams in the tournament's history will face each other in match no.49 of the IPL. CSK have 11 points and MI have 10. In their previous encounter, the Super Kings defeated the Indians by 7 wickets.

Date

CSK vs MI match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 6.

Time

The first of the double header on Saturday will be played at 3:30 pm IST.

Venue

The CSK vs MI match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs MI Head To Head In IPL 

Matches Played: 35, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 15, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 20.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya

