CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.61 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Updated On 4:00 PM IST

IPL 2023, Match 61: CSK vs KKR

While the CSK already have one foot in the playoffs, a win against KKR will increase their chances of finishing in the top 2. The Knight Riders are already out of the playoffs race.

Date

Chennai Super Kings will play against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, May 14.

Time

The CSK vs KKR match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The CSK vs KKR match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs KKR Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 28, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 18, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 9, No Result: 1

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

More Stories

RR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe