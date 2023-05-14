CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

All you need to know about IPL 2023's match no.61 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders.
While the CSK already have one foot in the playoffs, a win against KKR will increase their chances of finishing in the top 2. The Knight Riders are already out of the playoffs race.
Chennai Super Kings will play against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, May 14.
The CSK vs KKR match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The CSK vs KKR match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Matches Played: 28, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 18, Won by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 9, No Result: 1
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande.
Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.