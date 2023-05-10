CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

In the 55th match of the Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals.
A win for Delhi Capitals against the Chennai Super Kings will make other teams in the competition happy whereas a defeat will make them the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2023.
The CSK vs DC match will be played on Wednesday, May 10.
The CSK vs DC contest will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The CSK vs DC match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Matches Played: 27, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 17, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 10
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande
David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed