CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

In the 55th match of the Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals.

Updated On 9:56 AM IST

IPL 2023, Match 55: CSK vs DC

A win for Delhi Capitals against the Chennai Super Kings will make other teams in the competition happy whereas a defeat will make them the first team to be eliminated from IPL 2023.

Date

The CSK vs DC match will be played on Wednesday, May 10.

Time

The CSK vs DC contest will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue 

The CSK vs DC match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK vs DC Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 27, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 17, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 10

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI

David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

