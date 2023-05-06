Best Countries In South-East Asia To Visit From India

From Thailand’s bustling parties to Indonesia’s stunning beaches, take a look at five South-East Asian countries to visit.
Thailand, mostly renowned for its party culture, is also a go-to destination if you’re simply looking for some sun and sand. The country is best known for its cuisine, commercial resorts, and activities like scuba diving, snorkelling, rock climbing, etc.
Vietnam is known as one of the best countries to visit in Southeast Asia with its floating markets, museums, caves, and breathtaking scenery. Vietnam has it all, from the buzzing streets in the capital city of Hanoi to the slow way of life in the Mekong Delta, awe-inspiring mountains in the north to white sand beaches along its eastern and southern coastlines.
Since it is relatively smaller with fewer sights, Cambodia is commonly treated as an add-on to a trip to Vietnam or Thailand. The main destination to visit in the country is Angkor Wat, one of the world’s largest ancient temple complexes.
Malaysia is home to a mix of Malays, Chinese, Indians, and various other minorities. It is known for its multicultural food, colonial history, accessible national parks, wildlife, islands, and mountain treks in Borneo.
Blessed with numerous volcanoes and over 17,000 islands, Indonesia is a prime destination for trekking, surfing, diving, and wildlife spotting. The country is also culturally diverse, with different islands following the Hindu, Muslim, Catholic, or Protestant religious practices.