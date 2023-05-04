Ajay Banga: 7 Things You Must Know About Indian-American World Bank President

Ajay Banga Becomes World Bank's 14th President
Ajay Banga born as Ajaypal Singh Banga on November 10, 1959 in Pune, Maharashtra. He is 63 years old.
Ajay Banga did his schooling in Shimla and Hyderabad. He is an Arts graduate (Honours) with a degree in Economics and PGP in Management from IIM-A
Ajay Banga most recently served as Vice Chairman at General Atlantic. He was previously the President and CEO of Mastercard.
Ajay Banga served as Honorary Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce from 2020-2022.
Ajay Banga received Padma Shri award in 2016, India's third highest civilian award.
Ajay Banga was nominated for President of the World Bank by the US President Joe Biden in February 2023
Ajay Banga was selected as the President of the World Bank by its executive directors for a five-year term starting June 2. He is the first-ever Indian-American to start the tenure as President of World Bank