7 Smartphone Battery Survival Tips For The Battery Apocalypse

This handy smartphone survival guide will help you make the most out of your battery during your daily usage.
In the wake of the dreaded "Battery Apocalypse," where smartphone users are facing severe power shortages and dwindling battery life, here are seven essential tips to help you survive this crisis.
Activate the power-saving mode on your smartphone to extend its battery life.
Close all unused apps running in the background to prevent them from draining your device's precious energy resources. Remember, multitasking can be costly if you want your phone's battery to last longer.
Switch off your mobile data and rely on Wi-Fi whenever possible.
Lower your screen brightness to the minimum comfortable level. The display is one of the most significant power consumers on your device, and dimming it conserves battery life.
Push notifications demand battery power, constantly pinging your device for updates. In this critical situation, disable non-essential notifications and manually check your apps to preserve energy.
When you're not actively using your smartphone, switch to airplane mode. This action disables all wireless connections, drastically reducing battery consumption
Consider downloading battery saver apps from reputable sources. These apps can optimize your device's power usage and help you identify power-hungry apps that might be secretly draining your battery.