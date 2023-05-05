7 Players Who Have Smashed Most Sixes In T20 Cricket

One Indian player also features in the top 7. Find out here

Updated On 11:33 AM IST

7. Shane Watson

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson hit 467 sixes throughout his 343 match T20 career.

6. Rohit Sharma

Only Indian player in the top 7, Rohit Sharma has hit 472 sixes in 416 matches.

5. Colin Munro

Colin Munro has smashed 480 sixes in the T20 format in 376 matches.

4. Brendon McCullum

In 370 matches he played, former New Zealand player and current England coach McCullum hit 485 sixes.

3. Andre Russell

All-rounder Andre Russell recently achieved the milestone of hitting 600 sixes in T20s. He has played 446 matches from 2010-2023.

2. Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard, who played T20I cricket for West Indies and in leagues around the world hit 812 sixes in 625 matches.

1. Chris Gayle

The 'Universe Boss' is the only player to hit more than 1000 sixes in T20 cricket. In his T20 career spanning from 2005 to 2022, Gayle hit 1056 sixes in 463 matches.

More Stories

RR vs GT, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 4

7 Interesting Facts To Know About King Charles III
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe