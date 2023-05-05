7 Players Who Have Smashed Most Sixes In T20 Cricket

One Indian player also features in the top 7. Find out here
Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson hit 467 sixes throughout his 343 match T20 career.
Only Indian player in the top 7, Rohit Sharma has hit 472 sixes in 416 matches.
Colin Munro has smashed 480 sixes in the T20 format in 376 matches.
In 370 matches he played, former New Zealand player and current England coach McCullum hit 485 sixes.
All-rounder Andre Russell recently achieved the milestone of hitting 600 sixes in T20s. He has played 446 matches from 2010-2023.
Kieron Pollard, who played T20I cricket for West Indies and in leagues around the world hit 812 sixes in 625 matches.
The 'Universe Boss' is the only player to hit more than 1000 sixes in T20 cricket. In his T20 career spanning from 2005 to 2022, Gayle hit 1056 sixes in 463 matches.