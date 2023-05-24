7 Major Announcements From Microsoft Build 2023

Microsoft showcased how AI is redefining what and how developers build, as well as how AI is changing the future of work.

Updated On 5:38 PM IST

At Microsoft Build 2023, the tech company announced the integration of AI features, including ChatGPT and Copilot, across its products and services, empowering developers and enhancing user experiences. Here are the top announcements.

1. Windows 11 Is Getting An AI Copilot

Microsoft is integrating its AI personal assistant, Copilot, into Windows 11's taskbar, allowing users to access its features and ask for assistance across various apps. Public testing will begin next month, followed by a wider rollout.

2. Amazon App Store Open To All Android Developers

Microsoft announced that all Android developers now have access to the Amazon App Store, enabling them to distribute their applications on Windows 11.

3. Microsoft 365 Copilot Now Supports Plug-ins

Microsoft's 365 Copilot now supports Teams messages extensions, Power Platform connectors, and ChatGPT-based tools, while maintaining the same standard as OpenAI's ChatGPT for all its plug-ins.

4. ​Microsoft Edge To Get 365 Copilot Integration

Microsoft introduced 365 Copilot to Edge, a sidebar tool that leverages website content to assist users in Microsoft 365 apps, enabling tasks like drafting emails, updating spreadsheets, and generating status updates based on chat threads.

5. ​Windows Terminal Gets An AI Upgrade

Windows Terminal integrates GitHub Copilot to provide an AI-powered chatbot for developers, offering actions, code recommendations, error explanations. Microsoft aims to extend the integration to other developer tools, including WinDBG.

6. ​Bing Chat To Get Plugins Edge

Microsoft unveiled upcoming Bing Chat plugins from Expedia, Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Redfin, TripAdvisor, Zillow, and others, enabling developers to create multi-platform plugins for ChatGPT, Bing, Dynamics 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Windows Copilot.

7. ​Bing Is Now ChatGPT’s Default Search Experience​

Microsoft has integrated Bing as the default search engine in ChatGPT, available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, while free users can access similar functionality through a Bing plugin.

