7 Bowlers With Highest Number Of Wickets In the IPL

The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner became the joint highest wicket taker in tournament's history after he equalled Dwayne Bravo's record of 183 IPL wickets. Chahal achieved the feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he finished with a spell of 4/29 in four overs.
The SRH bowler has taken 163 wickets in 156 matches he has played in the tournament. Kumar has also delivered the most dot balls (1497) in the IPL since 2008.
Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga picked up 170 wickets in 122 IPL matches he played. He is the current bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals.
In 195 IPL matches, the off spinner has taken 171 wickets with best bowling figures of 4/34.
The veteran leg spinner has taken 172 wickets in 160 IPL matches. He holds the record for the most hat tricks (3) in the tournament.
One of the leading wicket takers in IPL 2023, Piyush Chawla has taken 174 wickets in 175 matches he has played in the tournament.
In 142 matches, Chahal has taken 183 IPL wickets. He will be the leading wicket-taker in the tournament's history before the end of IPL 2023.
CSK legend Dwayne Bravo cliches the top spot in the list with 183 wickets. He is Chennai Super Kings' bowling coach this season.