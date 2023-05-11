7 Batters With Highest Individual Score In IPL History

Many believe that the current record for most runs in an IPL inning will not be broken.

7. Murali Vijay

Playing for CSK, Murali Vijay scored 127 runs in 56 balls against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010. He hit 8 fours and 11 sixes in that knock.

6. Rishabh Pant

Former Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant scored 128 runs not out in 63 deliveries against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018. Chasing 188, Daredevils (now Capitals) won the match by 9 wickets with 7 balls remaining.

5. KL Rahul

KL Rahul's massive unbeaten knock of 132 runs (69 balls) came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. He was then the skipper of Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Kings XI won the match by 97 runs.

4. AB de Villers

RCB legend de Villiers scored 133 not out in just 59 balls against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2015.

3. Quinton de Kock

LSG opening batter de Kock scored 140 not out in 70 deliveries against the Kolkata Knight Riders last season. Lucknow managed to win the match by just 2 runs.

2. Brendon McCullum

In the inaugural match of the IPL in 2008, Brendon McCullum who was playing for KKR hit 158 not out against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 73 balls. The Knight Riders won the match by 140 runs.

1. Chris Gayle 

The 'Gayle Storm' hit the Pune Warriors on April 23, 2013 when the RCB batter scored 175 runs not out in 66 deliveries. RCB won the match by 130 runs. Gayle hit 13 fours and 17 sixes in that massive knock.

