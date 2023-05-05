6 Credit Cards That Offer Club Vistara Membership

Vistara Airlines' loyalty programme Club Vistara awards users benefits like upgrades, free tickets, etc.

Axis Vistara Card

  • Welcome Privileges: One complimentary Economy class ticket and Club Vistara Base membership.

  • Rewards Rate: 2 CV (Club Vistara) points per ₹200 spent

  • Joining Fee: ₹1,500

Axis Vistara Signature Card

  • Welcome Privileges: One complimentary Premium Economy class ticket and Club Vistara Silver membership.

  • Rewards Rate: 4 CV points per ₹200 spent

  • Joining Fee: ₹3,000

Axis Vistara Infinite Card

  • Welcome Privileges: One complimentary Business class ticket and Club Vistara Gold membership

  • Rewards Rate: 6 CV points per ₹200 spent

  • Joining Fee: ₹10,000

Club Vistara SBI Card

  • Welcome Privileges: One complimentary Economy class ticket and Club Vistara Base membership.

  • Rewards Rate: 3 CV points per ₹200 spent

  • Joining Fee: ₹1,499 + GST

Club Vistara SBI Card PRIME

  • Welcome Privileges: One complimentary Economy class ticket and Club Vistara Silver membership.

  • Rewards Rate: 4 CV points per ₹200 spent

  • Joining Fee: ₹2,999 + GST

IndusInd Bank Club Vistara Explorer Credit Card

  • Welcome Privileges: One complimentary Business class ticket and Club Vistara Gold membership.

  • Rewards Rate: 8 CV points per ₹200 spent on the Club Vistara website, 1 CV point on utilities, insurance and fuel, 6 CV points on travel-related spends, and 2 CV points elsewhere.

  • Joining Fee: ₹40,000

