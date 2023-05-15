5 Things Bill Gates Wishes He Was Told At The Graduation He Never Attended

Every new graduate should read what Bill Gates said in his speech at Northern Arizona University.

In a recent conversation with Northern Arizona University students, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, shared valuable insights about his early years. Bill Gates shared "The five things I wish I was told at the graduation I never attended."

1. "Your Life Isn’t A One-Act Play"

"Not only is it okay to change your mind or have a second career… it can be a very good thing," the billionaire told students.

2. "You Are Never Too Smart To Be Confused"

"The first step to learning something new is embracing what you don’t know, instead of focusing on what you do know," Bill Gates said.

3. "Gravitate Toward Work That Solves An Important Problem"

"New industries and companies are emerging every day that will allow you to make a living and make a difference, and advances in science and technology have made it easier than ever to make a big impact," the philanthropist said.

4. "Don’t Underestimate The Power Of Friendship"

Gates told students that little did he know how important his friendship with Paul Allen in school would be as they both started Microsoft together. "They (friends) are your network. Your future co-founders and colleagues. A great future source of support, information, and advice," he said.  

5. "You Are Not A Slacker If You Cut Yourself Some Slack"

"Take time to nurture your relationships, to celebrate your successes, and to recover from your losses. Take a break when you need to. Take it easy on the people around you when they need it, too," the Microsoft co-founder said.

