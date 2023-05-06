5 Players With The Most Ducks 🦆 In The History Of IPL

Mumbai Indian's captain now holds the record with 16 ducks
In the IPL game which took place today on May 6 against CSK, MI captain created an unwanted batting record. With another dismissal on 0, Rohit Sharma became the player with the most number of ducks in the history of the IPL.
The MI captain now holds the record for most number of dismissals without scoring any runs
Number of Matches played: 236
Number of Ducks: 16
Number of Ducks in IPL 2023: 2
The KKR all-rounder who was first in the list before today's match is now second on the list for most number of dismissals without scoring any runs
Number of Matches played: 158
Number of Ducks: 15
Number of Ducks in IPL 2023: 3
He is part of the IPL 2023 KKR side and is third on the list for most number of dismissals without scoring any runs
Number of Matches played: 111
Number of Ducks: 15
The RCB wicketkeeper is fourth on the list for most number of dismissals without scoring any runs
Number of Matches played: 238
Number of Ducks: 15
Number of Ducks in IPL 2023: 3
The CSK batsman is fifth on the list for most number of dismissals without scoring any runs
Number of Matches played: 198
Number of Ducks: 15