5 Players With The Most Ducks 🦆 In The History Of IPL

Mumbai Indian's captain now holds the record with 16 ducks

Updated On 7:20 PM IST

In the IPL game which took place today on May 6 against CSK, MI captain created an unwanted batting record. With another dismissal on 0, Rohit Sharma became the player with the most number of ducks in the history of the IPL.

1. Rohit Sharma

The MI captain now holds the record for most number of dismissals without scoring any runs

Number of Matches played: 236

Number of Ducks: 16

Number of Ducks in IPL 2023: 2

2. Sunil Narine

The KKR all-rounder who was first in the list before today's match is now second on the list for most number of dismissals without scoring any runs

Number of Matches played: 158

Number of Ducks: 15

Number of Ducks in IPL 2023: 3

3. Mandeep Singh

He is part of the IPL 2023 KKR side and is third on the list for most number of dismissals without scoring any runs

Number of Matches played: 111

Number of Ducks: 15

4. Dinesh Karthik

The RCB wicketkeeper is fourth on the list for most number of dismissals without scoring any runs

Number of Matches played: 238

Number of Ducks: 15

Number of Ducks in IPL 2023: 3

5. Ambati Rayudu

The CSK batsman is fifth on the list for most number of dismissals without scoring any runs

Number of Matches played: 198

Number of Ducks: 15

