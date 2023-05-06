5 Most Expensive Homes In The World

From Buckingham Palace to India’s Antilia, take a look at some of the most expensive homes in the world.

1. Buckingham Palace

The home to the British monarch is estimated to be worth $4.9 billion. The palace has 775 bedrooms, 78 baths, and 92 workspaces.

2. Antilia

Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence, Antilia, is said to be worth $2 billion. The 27-story building houses a six-storey parking lot, a spa, a wellness centre, a movie theatre, 49 luxury bedrooms, and much more.

3. Villa Leopolda

Owned by Lily Safra, Villa Leopolda is located in the Alpes-Maritimes department on the French Riviera. The 11-room, 14- bathroom villa is estimated to be worth $750 million.

4. Villa Les Cèdres

This 18,000-square-foot estate, which is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera, is said to be worth around $413 million. The house was constructed in 1830 and was later purchased by Ukrainian billionaire and businessman Rinat Akhmetov in 2019.

5. Tour Odeon Tower Penthouse

The Sky Penthouse on the top-most floor of Monaco’s La Tour Odéon skyscraper is estimated to be worth approximately $387 million. The penthouse comes with a 360-degree infinity pool, its own private elevator, a dance floor, and much more.

