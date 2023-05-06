5 Most Expensive Homes In The World

From Buckingham Palace to India’s Antilia, take a look at some of the most expensive homes in the world.
The home to the British monarch is estimated to be worth $4.9 billion. The palace has 775 bedrooms, 78 baths, and 92 workspaces.
Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence, Antilia, is said to be worth $2 billion. The 27-story building houses a six-storey parking lot, a spa, a wellness centre, a movie theatre, 49 luxury bedrooms, and much more.
Owned by Lily Safra, Villa Leopolda is located in the Alpes-Maritimes department on the French Riviera. The 11-room, 14- bathroom villa is estimated to be worth $750 million.
This 18,000-square-foot estate, which is located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera, is said to be worth around $413 million. The house was constructed in 1830 and was later purchased by Ukrainian billionaire and businessman Rinat Akhmetov in 2019.
The Sky Penthouse on the top-most floor of Monaco’s La Tour Odéon skyscraper is estimated to be worth approximately $387 million. The penthouse comes with a 360-degree infinity pool, its own private elevator, a dance floor, and much more.