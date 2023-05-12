5 Banks Which Recently Revised Their FD Interest Rates, Earn As High As 9.6%

These banks have hiked the interest rates on Fixed deposits in the month of May
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Yes Bank are among those who have recently increased their FD rates. Here are the latest interest rates on the fixed deposits offered by these banks
Bank Of Baroda offers an interest rate between 3% to 7.25% to general citizens and 3.25% to 7.75% for senior citizens, on select tenures.
Effective from May 12 2023.
Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate between 2.75% to 7.20% to general citizens and 3.25% to 7.70% for senior citizens, on select tenures.
Effective from May 11 2023.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers an interest rate between 4.00% to 9.42% to general citizens and 4.50% to 9.60% for senior citizens, on select tenures.
Effective from May 5 2023.
Dhanlaxmi Bank offers an interest rate between 3.25% to 7.25% to general citizens and 3.25% to 7.75% for senior citizens, on select tenures.
Effective from May 3 2023.
Yes Bank offers an interest rate between 3.25% to 7.00% to general citizens and 3.75% to 7.75% for senior citizens, on select tenures.
Effective from May 2 2023.