5 Banks Which Recently Revised Their FD Interest Rates, Earn As High As 9.6%

These banks have hiked the interest rates on Fixed deposits in the month of May

Updated On 5:01 PM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Yes Bank are among those who have recently increased their FD rates. Here are the latest interest rates on the fixed deposits offered by these banks

Bank Of Baroda FD Rates

Bank Of Baroda offers an interest rate between 3% to 7.25% to general citizens and 3.25% to 7.75% for senior citizens, on select tenures.

Effective from May 12 2023.

Kotak Mahindra Bank FD Rates

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers an interest rate between 2.75% to 7.20% to general citizens and 3.25% to 7.70% for senior citizens, on select tenures.

Effective from May 11 2023.

Suryoday FD Rates

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers an interest rate between 4.00% to 9.42% to general citizens and 4.50% to 9.60% for senior citizens, on select tenures.

Effective from May 5 2023.

Dhanlaxmi Bank FD Rates

Dhanlaxmi Bank offers an interest rate between 3.25% to 7.25% to general citizens and 3.25% to 7.75% for senior citizens, on select tenures.

Effective from May 3 2023.

Yes Bank FD Rates

Yes Bank offers an interest rate between 3.25% to 7.00% to general citizens and 3.75% to 7.75% for senior citizens, on select tenures.

Effective from May 2 2023.

