3 Records MS Dhoni Created During the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Match

Dhoni has been a part of IPL since its inception in 2008 and has scored over 5,000 runs.

Updated On 10:51 AM IST

IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings won their 5th IPL title by defeating the Gujarat Giants in Ahmedabad. Even though Dhoni was dismissed for a duck, he created several records during the match. Take a look:

1st Cricketer To Play 250 IPL Matches

MS Dhoni became the first cricketer to play 250 IPL matches. Dhoni has been a part of IPL since its inception in 2008 and has scored over 5,000 runs.

Most Dismissals By An Indian In T20 Cricket

CSK skipper MS Dhoni became the first Indian player to reach 300 dismissals in T20 cricket. Dhoni achieved the feat when he stumped Shubman Gill off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

Most Successful Captain In IPL History

MS Dhoni equalled Rohit Sharma's record of winning most IPL trophies as a captain after CSK defeated GT in IPL 2023 final. Dhoni has led CSK to 5 IPL titles.

More Stories

Full List Of IPL 2023 Award Winners After CSK vs GT Final

Top 10 Slowest Countries In The World - This Is Where India Ranks

Ambati Rayudu - IPL Career In Numbers
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe