3 Records MS Dhoni Created During the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Match

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings won their 5th IPL title by defeating the Gujarat Giants in Ahmedabad. Even though Dhoni was dismissed for a duck, he created several records during the match. Take a look:
MS Dhoni became the first cricketer to play 250 IPL matches. Dhoni has been a part of IPL since its inception in 2008 and has scored over 5,000 runs.
CSK skipper MS Dhoni became the first Indian player to reach 300 dismissals in T20 cricket. Dhoni achieved the feat when he stumped Shubman Gill off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.
MS Dhoni equalled Rohit Sharma's record of winning most IPL trophies as a captain after CSK defeated GT in IPL 2023 final. Dhoni has led CSK to 5 IPL titles.