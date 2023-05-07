10 Iconic Places In Northeast India That You Must Visit

Northeast India has several fascinating places that are a must-see.
The 14,450-foot-high Nathula Pass is a well-liked tourist destination and was formerly part of the ancient Silk Route. It is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Northeast India and can be easily accessed from the state capital Gangtok.
Tsomgo Lake, also known as Changu Lake, offers a surreal picture of rugged mountains. The lake, which is located at a height of 12,400-feet, has a dynamic appearance throughout the year.
This is a man-made reservoir and lies 5 kilometres north of Shillong. It is a captivating location in Northeast India and is open all-year-long. There are substantial coniferous forest tracts all around this lake area.
The numerous tiny, floating islands on this lake are locally called Phumdis. It is one of Manipur's largest freshwater lakes and is also the site to the world's only floating national park, Keibul Lamjao.
The Golden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery, commonly known as the Tawang Monastery, is the second-biggest monastery in the world and the largest in India. The monastery, which is situated at a height of about 10,000-feet, provides a sweeping view of the entire Tawang River Valley.
Nothing compares to Goechala in terms of trekking routes. A sight of 14 Himalayan summits, including Mt. Kanchenjunga, is available on this 10- to 12-day trek. The Teesta River, the Paha Khola Bridge, and viburnum plantations are just a few of the breathtaking sights you will see along your walk.
Aizawl, which is the capital of Mizoram, provides the best options for sightseeing. The city offers stunning vistas of the mile-long hills.
The highest number of Indian rhinoceroses can be found in the Kaziranga National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is a breath-taking tourist destination in Assam because of its elephant-grass meadows, dense woods, and swampy lagoons.
Majuli, the largest river island in the world, is frequently referred to as the cultural centre of Assam. Tribal people who live distinctive lifestyles make up for most of the island’s residents. It is one of the most well-liked tourist destinations in Northeast India because of its rich vegetation and clear waterways.
Mokokchung is well-known for having a wide variety of flora, cuisines, and other things. Visitors are astounded by the region's uncommon vistas and the distinctive way of life of its inhabitants.