Biggest Losers Of AI Boom Are Knowledge Workers: McKinsey Report

The boom in generative AI will accelerate productivity but disrupt workforce, primarily knowledge workers, says a McKinsey report.
Generative artificial intelligence has the potential to create $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion in value across industries, says a report by McKinsey. Banking, high tech, and life sciences are likely to see the biggest impact on revenue.
Generative AI has the potential to change the anatomy of work, it said. Current technologies, too, can automate work activities that absorb 60-70% of employees’ time.
While increasing productivity, the boom will pile pressure on the labour force, especially higher-wage knowledge workers.
Work of higher-wage knowledge workers will be transformed because of advances in technical automation potential of their activities, which were previously considered to be relatively immune from automation.
McKinsey's earlier report had said that AI will match typical human performance for 'natural-language understanding' in 2027. But, the new report says it will happen this year.
The transformation will have the biggest impact on some of the most educated workforce. Share of work can be automated more in white-collar industry, than those involved in physical tasks.