Biggest Indian Names That Have Lost Legacy Twitter Blue Ticks

Now, only those who subscribe to the social media platform's paid service, Twitter Blue, can have the blue tick mark.
Elon Musk has officially started snatching away the coveted Twitter blue checks from users. Many celebrities, government officials, and other notable users who choose not to pay $8 per month no longer have the legacy privilege.
Virat Kohli, who is the second-most-followed person from India on Twitter after PM Narendra Modi, has had his blue tick removed. Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar are also on the list.
Superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar have lost their verified tags.
Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Samantha are among the female actors who got their legacy blue mark wiped out.
Several Indian industrialists, including Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, and Uday Kotak, no longer have verified blue checks.
Top politicians like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Yogi Adityanath, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, and others have lost the blue tick.
International stars Justin Bieber and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have more than 100 million followers, along with Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Harry Styles, and many others, were also not spared. Even the Pope lost the check mark.
Some Twitter accounts have received 'gifted' blue ticks personally from Musk himself, including Stephen King, William Shatner, and Lebron James.