Big Tech Doing Mass Layoffs In 2023

Tech giants like Amazon, Meta, Google and Microsoft have slashed thousands of jobs in recent months as a cost-cutting measure.

Updated On 24 Jan 2023

Layoffs Intensify In 2023

Global macro uncertainty has impacted tech valuations deeply, resulting in restructuring across major tech giants. According to tracker Layoffs.fyi, 174 tech companies have fired over 56,000 people so far in January.

Largest Workforce Reduction

Amazon fired more than 18,000 employees—the largest Big Tech workforce reduction so far. The company has a global workforce of more than 1.5 million.

Google Slashes 12,000 Jobs

Google will eliminate about 12,000 jobs globally. The job cuts will reduce the company's workforce by around 6%.

Microsoft Cuts 10,000 Jobs

Microsoft will cut 10,000 jobs this month, or around 4.5% of its 2,20,000-person global workforce, through the end of the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal.

Salesforce Lays Off 8,000 Staff

Salesforce will be laying off about 10% of its workforce or nearly 8,000 of its employees. The company also aims to reduce its real-estate holdings by the end of the 2026 fiscal.

Spotify To Lay Off 600 Employees

Spotify has become the latest company to join the wave of tech layoffs. The music streaming giant will cut about 6% of employees or nearly 600 workers across the company.

