As Axis Bank Reduces Benefits On Select Credit Cards, Let's Take A Look At Its Magnus Card

The Axis Magnus Credit Card has exclusive benefits and privileges for its patrons.

Updated On 09:02 PM IST, 13 Jul 2023

Travel and stay

Enjoy unlimited complimentary international lounge visits and 8 additional guest visits per year with the Priority Pass card.

Complimentary flight ticket

Choose between one complimentary domestic flight ticket and a Tata CLiQ voucher worth Rs.10,000 as your annual benefit.

Entertainment

Buy one movie/non-movie ticket and get upto Rs.500 off on the second with Axis Magnus credit card

Food

With Axis Magnus credit card, enjoy upto 40% discount at over 4000 restaurants across India.

Health

Benefit from special preventive healthcare packages and a range of privileges with SRL diagnostics, Dr. Lal PathLab and Metropolis

Medical

Avail expert medical opinion from a panel of world class specialists at leading institutions.

Fees and Charges

Fuel surcharge waiver of 1% for transactions between Rs.400 to Rs.4000. Lowered interest rate of 3% on extended credit.

More Stories

Top Eight Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 13

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 13

How To Stay Safe During Floods? Here Are Some Do’s & Don’ts
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe