Average Increments To Drop To 9.1% In 2023: Deloitte India Study

The study cited various reasons for the potential drop in increments.

Challenges To The Economy

Average increments are likely to drop to 9.1% this year in almost all sectors following inflation, higher interest rates and a slowdown in the economy, according to the Deloitte India Talent Outlook 2023 study.

Increments To Be Lower Across All Sectors

The study found that in 2023, increments are expected to be lower across almost all sectors, compared to 2022 actual increments.

Life Sciences' Gain And Information Technology's Loss

While the Life Sciences sector is expected to witness the highest increments in 2023, the IT sector will likely witness a major drop in increments as compared to last year, the study said.

Attrition Rises In India

Employees' Visibility Of Skills Beyond Current Role  

The study found only 19% of organisations—mostly in the IT, information technology-enabled services, and consumer sectors—confirmed that their employees have visibility of skills beyond their current role.

Skills-Based Training For Gig Workers 

The study found that 27% of organisations have gone beyond their permanent workforce and invested in skills-based training for gig workers, while 13% reported that they were planning to do so.

