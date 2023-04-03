Avalon Technologies IPO: All You Need To Know

The initial public offering of Avalon Technologies, which opened on April 3, will close on April 6.

Updated On 4:45 PM IST

Avalon Technologies IPO Opens

Fresh Issue Of Shares And Offer For Sale

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 320 crore and an offer-for-sale worth Rs 545 crore.

Pricing Of Shares

The company has priced its shares in the range of Rs 415–436 apiece. At the upper end of the price band, the company will be valued at Rs 2,847 crore.

Face Value And Lot Size

The face value is Rs 2 apiece, and the lot size is 34 shares and multiples.

Listing And Lead Managers

The IPO will list on BSE and NSE. The lead managers are JM Financial, DAM Capital, IIFL Securities, and Nomura.

