Avalon Technologies IPO: All You Need To Know

The initial public offering of Avalon Technologies, which opened on April 3, will close on April 6.
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 320 crore and an offer-for-sale worth Rs 545 crore.
The company has priced its shares in the range of Rs 415–436 apiece. At the upper end of the price band, the company will be valued at Rs 2,847 crore.
The face value is Rs 2 apiece, and the lot size is 34 shares and multiples.
The IPO will list on BSE and NSE. The lead managers are JM Financial, DAM Capital, IIFL Securities, and Nomura.