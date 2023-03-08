Attention Taxpayers! Finish These 5 Important Financial Tasks Before March 31

Form 12 B

Form 12B is an income tax form that needs to be submitted by the salaried individual if he/she joins any new organisation in the middle of the FY. For individuals who have changed their job during the financial year 2022, they must provide the details of that said income using Form 12B. The new organisation will then be able to deduct exact TDS based on the details provided in Form 12B before March 31.