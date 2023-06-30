Asus Zenfone 10 Launched Globally: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

The release date for Asus Zenfone 10 in India has not been revealed yet.
Asus Zenfone 10 was launched on Thursday in select global markets. According to media reports, the smartphone is available for buying in Europe and will be available in US, UK, Canada, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong in the third quarter of 2023.
8GB RAM + 128GB - EUR 799 (around Rs. 71,400)
8GB RAM + 256GB - EUR 849 (around Rs. 75,500)
16GB RAM + 512GB - EUR 929 (around Rs. 82,600)
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
5.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
Main Camera: 50 MP
Front Camera: 32 MP
Ultra-wide camera: 13 MP
Operating System: Android 13
Battery - 4300mAh (typ) battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Camera modes: Photo, Video, Portrait, Pro (RAW file support), Pro video, Light Trail, Panorama, Night, Timelapse, Slo-mo
Asus Zenfone 10 is available in - Midnight Black, Comet White, Eclipse Red, Aurora Green And Starry Blue colours.