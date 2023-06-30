Asus Zenfone 10 Launched Globally: Check Price, Specs And Other Details

The release date for Asus Zenfone 10 in India has not been revealed yet.

Updated On 01:39 PM IST, 30 Jun 2023

Asus Launches Zenfone 10

Asus Zenfone 10 was launched on Thursday in select global markets. According to media reports, the smartphone is available for buying in Europe and will be available in US, UK, Canada, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong in the third quarter of 2023.

Asus Zenfone 10 Storage Options And Price

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB - EUR 799 (around Rs. 71,400)

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB - EUR 849 (around Rs. 75,500)

  • 16GB RAM + 512GB -  EUR 929 (around Rs. 82,600)

Asus Zenfone 10 Specifications

  • Processor:  Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

  • 5.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

  • Main Camera: 50 MP

  • Front Camera: 32 MP

  • Ultra-wide camera: 13 MP

  • Operating System: Android 13

  • Battery - 4300mAh (typ) battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

  • Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

  • Camera modes: Photo, Video, Portrait, Pro (RAW file support), Pro video, Light Trail, Panorama, Night, Timelapse, Slo-mo

Asus Zenfone 10 Colour Options

Asus Zenfone 10 is available in - Midnight Black, Comet White, Eclipse Red, Aurora Green And Starry Blue colours.

More Stories

Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 28

11 Highest-Ranked Indian Institutions In QS World University Rankings 2024

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 28
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe