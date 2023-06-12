A Look At The Glorious Records Of The Historic 'The Ashes' Series

Here are some important bits and records from the famous 'The Ashes' series.

The Rivalry

The Ashes have by far been the hottest cricketing rivalry that World Cricket has witnessed, drawing parallel to or even exceeding the India-Pakistan rivalry. Here are some key records from 'The Ashes' series

1st Edition Of 'The Ashes'

The first edition of the rivalry began in 1882-83 when England toured Australia. English Side led by Ivo Bligh was on the quest to 'recover the ashes' a reference drawn from the satirical obituary that was published after Australia's first test win on English soil.

'The Ashes' In Numbers

Total Tests Played: 356, Won by Australia: 150, Won By England: 110, Draws: 96

Total Series Played: 72, Won by Australia: 34, Won By England: 32, Draws: 6

Records In 'The Ashes'

Most runs in a series:

Donald Bradman (Aus) : 974 runs, The Ashes in 1930

Most wickets in a series:

Jim Laker (Eng): 46 wickets, The Ashes in 1956

Records In 'The Ashes'

Highest Totals

England: 903/7d, The Ashes in 1938

Lowest Totals

Australia: 36, The Ashes in 1902

Records In 'The Ashes'

Highest Individual Score

Leonard Hutton (Eng): 364 runs, The Ashes in 1938

Best bowling figures in a match

Jim Laker (Eng): 19 wickets, The Ashes in 1956

Records In 'The Ashes'

Most Catches

Ian Botham (Eng): 54 catches

Most Matches

Sydney Gregory (Aus): 52 matches

