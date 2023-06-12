A Look At The Glorious Records Of The Historic 'The Ashes' Series

Here are some important bits and records from the famous 'The Ashes' series.
The Ashes have by far been the hottest cricketing rivalry that World Cricket has witnessed, drawing parallel to or even exceeding the India-Pakistan rivalry. Here are some key records from 'The Ashes' series
The first edition of the rivalry began in 1882-83 when England toured Australia. English Side led by Ivo Bligh was on the quest to 'recover the ashes' a reference drawn from the satirical obituary that was published after Australia's first test win on English soil.
Total Tests Played: 356, Won by Australia: 150, Won By England: 110, Draws: 96
Total Series Played: 72, Won by Australia: 34, Won By England: 32, Draws: 6
Most runs in a series:
Donald Bradman (Aus) : 974 runs, The Ashes in 1930
Most wickets in a series:
Jim Laker (Eng): 46 wickets, The Ashes in 1956
Highest Totals
England: 903/7d, The Ashes in 1938
Lowest Totals
Australia: 36, The Ashes in 1902
Highest Individual Score
Leonard Hutton (Eng): 364 runs, The Ashes in 1938
Best bowling figures in a match
Jim Laker (Eng): 19 wickets, The Ashes in 1956
Most Catches
Ian Botham (Eng): 54 catches
Most Matches
Sydney Gregory (Aus): 52 matches