Ashes 2023, 1st Test: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI And More

Here's is all you need to know about England vs Australia Test series starting this week.

Updated On 8:00 AM IST

Start Date

The England vs Australia 5 match-Test series will start with the 1st Test on Friday, June 16.

Time

The match will start at 3:30 PM IST/11 AM local time in the UK.

Venue

The first England vs Australia Test match will be played at Edgbaston.

England's Playing XI

England announced their playing XI for the first match on June 14.

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.

Australia's Predicted XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England vs Australia Live Streaming

  • India: Sony Sports Network channels on TV and Sony Liv app

  • Australia: Channel Nine and 9Now

  • UK: Sky Sports

More Stories

Infinix Note 30 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications & More

Top 7 Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 15

Pikachu Jet Arrives In India; Here's What The Flight Is About
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe