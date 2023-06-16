Ashes 2023, 1st Test: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI And More

Here's is all you need to know about England vs Australia Test series starting this week.
The England vs Australia 5 match-Test series will start with the 1st Test on Friday, June 16.
The match will start at 3:30 PM IST/11 AM local time in the UK.
The first England vs Australia Test match will be played at Edgbaston.
England announced their playing XI for the first match on June 14.
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India: Sony Sports Network channels on TV and Sony Liv app
Australia: Channel Nine and 9Now
UK: Sky Sports