Artificial Intelligence: 45,000 Job Openings In India

India has around 45,000 artificial intelligence job openings as of February 2023, according to a report by TeamLease Digital.
The report—titled Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies-Forces Shaping Future of Technology—highlights a variety of job roles in the AI landscape across major industries, including healthcare, education and BFSI.
According to the report, the expected salary for freshers in various AI technology roles in India range from Rs 10–14 lakh per annum.
Candidates with eight years of experience in similar fields of technology can earn even higher salaries, ranging from Rs 25–45 lakh per annum.
According to a TeamLease survey, 37% of organisations prefer to provide their employees with relevant tools to build an AI-ready workforce.
The survey also revealed that a majority of employees share their employers' sentiments, with 55% of employees agreeing that AI unlocks new job opportunities.