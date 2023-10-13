Are Global Housing Prices Recovering?

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
Housing prices in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru rose 6%, 4.5% and 5.3% respectively. Globally, Türkiye capital Ankara leads the 100 cities that KnightFrank tracks, with a 106% rise.
All 12 of the US housing markets that KnightFrank tracks have seen positive price growth in the second quarter.
The world's second-largest economy has seen more than 50% of its mainland markets see a fall in prices over the last three months.
The share of cities experiencing a fall in prices on a quarterly basis has gone from 48% in Q1 to 40% in the September quarter.
Rate rises are beginning to look like a thing of the past, while limited inventory has propped up prices along with the market seeing significant repricing.
