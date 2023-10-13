Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Are Global Housing Prices Recovering?

Housing prices in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru rose 6%, 4.5% and 5.3% respectively.

Global Residential Cities Index

Which Cities Have Seen Largest Changes?

Housing prices in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru rose 6%, 4.5% and 5.3% respectively. Globally, Türkiye capital Ankara leads the 100 cities that KnightFrank tracks, with a 106% rise.

US Housing Market Show Positive Growth

All 12 of the US housing markets that KnightFrank tracks have seen positive price growth in the second quarter.

China's Housing Market Continues To Struggle

The world's second-largest economy has seen more than 50% of its mainland markets see a fall in prices over the last three months.

Fewer Cities Are Seeing Their Prices Fall This Quarter

The share of cities experiencing a fall in prices on a quarterly basis has gone from 48% in Q1 to 40% in the September quarter.

What Are The Reasons For Changes?

Rate rises are beginning to look like a thing of the past, while limited inventory has propped up prices along with the market seeing significant repricing.

