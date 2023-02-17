Are FIIs Set To Make A Comeback?

Will FIIs turn net buyers after two consecutive months of selling?

Updated On 17 Feb 2023

FIIs Returning To India

FIIs have bought stocks worth Rs 4,517.86 crore over the last five consecutive sessions in the cash market, after two consecutive months of selling in India.

Will FIIs Turn Positive In February 2023?

FIIs have remained net sellers of equities worth Rs 783.75 crore in February 2023 so far, while DIIs were net buyers at Rs 9,273.44 crore.

FIIs, DIIs Buy In Cash Market For Four Consecutive Sessions

FIIs and DIIs were net buyers for four consecutive sessions. DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 2,820.39 crore over four consecutive sessions.

FIIs Were Sellers In January 2023

FIIs were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 41,464.73 crore, while DIIs were net buyers of equities worth Rs 33,411.85 crore.

