Are FIIs Set To Make A Comeback?

Will FIIs turn net buyers after two consecutive months of selling?
FIIs have bought stocks worth Rs 4,517.86 crore over the last five consecutive sessions in the cash market, after two consecutive months of selling in India.
FIIs have remained net sellers of equities worth Rs 783.75 crore in February 2023 so far, while DIIs were net buyers at Rs 9,273.44 crore.
FIIs and DIIs were net buyers for four consecutive sessions. DIIs bought stocks worth Rs 2,820.39 crore over four consecutive sessions.
FIIs were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 41,464.73 crore, while DIIs were net buyers of equities worth Rs 33,411.85 crore.