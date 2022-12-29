Anant Ambani To Marry Radhika Merchant

The "Roka" ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani was performed at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara in Rajasthan.
The young couple participated in the traditional Raj bhog-shringaar ceremonies at the temple.
Anant is the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He completed his studies at Brown University in the U.S.
Radhika is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant. She is a graduate of New York University and a trained classical dancer.