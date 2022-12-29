Anant Ambani To Marry Radhika Merchant

The "Roka" ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani was performed at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara in Rajasthan.

Updated On 29 Dec 2022

"Roka" ceremony took place at Nathdwara

The engagement ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani took place at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

Family and friends were present during ceremony

The young couple participated in the traditional Raj bhog-shringaar ceremonies at the temple.

Anant leads RIL's new energy business

Anant is the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He completed his studies at Brown University in the U.S.

Radhika is a director on the board of Encore Healthcare

Radhika is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant. She is a graduate of New York University and a trained classical dancer.

More Stories

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market Today

Latest Home Loan Interest Rates Of Top Public Sector Banks

Go First's IPO Struggles Carry Lessons For Indian Airlines
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe