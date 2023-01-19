Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Get Engaged

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got formally engaged today in the presence of family and friends at the Ambani residence.

Updated On 19 Jan 2023

A Traditional Ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged at the Ambani residence Antilia in a traditional ceremony, featuring rituals like Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi, followed since generations among Gujarati Hindu families.

A Warm Welcome

The Ambani family welcomed the Merchant family at their residence with an aarti. The families followed the couple to the temple at their residence to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings for the union.

Ceremony Filled With Gifts And Surprises

The families held a gathering to celebrate the engagement, which also included a surprise dance performance led by Nita Ambani.

Family And Friends In Attendance

Anant's sister Isha Ambani announced the commencement of the ring ceremony, following which Anant and Radhika exchanged rings in front of family and friends.

New Member In The Ambani Family

Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, is a graduate of New York University and serves as a director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years.

