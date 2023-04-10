Amul vs Nandini Row: What Has Happened So Far?

Since Amul announced its entry in Karnataka, the brand has been receiving a lot of backlash.
Amul's decision to expand its business in Karnataka has come under criticism from both locals and opposition figures. According to the opposition parties in the state, the Karnataka Milk Federation's brand Nandini's business might be threatened by Amul's entry in the city of Bengaluru.
Amul announced its arrival in Karnataka through an e-commerce portal and soon the hashtags #SaveNandini and #GobackAmul inundated Twitter’s platform.
Nandini is the most-sold brand in Bengaluru when it comes to milk and milk products. It represents around 70% of the city's overall market. According to reports, KMF is the nation's second-largest milk supplier.
Nandini milk is sold at a rate of Rs 39 per litre, while Amul is anticipated to launch in the state at a higher price.
As per media reports, the protests began after Home Minister Amit Shah hinted at a merger between KMF and Amul at the inauguration of a massive dairy in Mandya, Karnataka last year.
The Bruhath Bengaluru Hotels Association unanimously decided to only use Nandini milk as a gesture of protest against Amul milk.
According to Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Nandini is the state's pride and there is no reason to be concerned about Amul's entry into the region.
The opposition in the state looks at this move as the BJP's plan to destroy the brand Nandini, which was created by the farmers of the region.
According to Jayen Mehta, MD of GCMMF, Amul is now focusing on e-commerce channels rather than general trade and is aware of the Twitter uproar surrounding Amul's announcement of its foray into Karnataka.