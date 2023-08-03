Ambuja Buys Sanghi Industries: Top Stories You Can't Miss

Here's all you need to know about Ambuja Cements' acquisition of Sanghi Industries.
Ambuja Cements has acquired Sanghi Industries in an all-cash deal, valuing the company at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.
The acquisition of Sanghi Industries will help Ambuja Cements strengthen its market leadership and increase its cement capacity.
Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd. surged on Thursday after it bought Gujarat-based Sanghi Industries Ltd. in an all-cash deal.
Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s acquisition of Sanghi Industries Ltd. is seen as an excellent move to increase production and capture market share, according to analysts.