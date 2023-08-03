Ambuja Buys Sanghi Industries: Top Stories You Can't Miss

Here's all you need to know about Ambuja Cements' acquisition of Sanghi Industries.

Updated On 01:46 PM IST, 03 Aug 2023

Ambuja Cements Acquires Sanghi Industries At Enterprise Value Of Rs 5,000 Crore

Ambuja Cements has acquired Sanghi Industries in an all-cash deal, valuing the company at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

 Read

Sanghi Capex To Strengthen Ambuja Hold In Western Coastal Markets, Says Karan Adani

The acquisition of Sanghi Industries will help Ambuja Cements strengthen its market leadership and increase its cement capacity.

 Read

Sanghi Industries Shares Jump 5%; Ambuja Cement Climbs Over 3%

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd. surged on Thursday after it bought Gujarat-based Sanghi Industries Ltd. in an all-cash deal.

 Read

What Analysts Made Of Ambuja Cements' Acquisition Of Sanghi Industries

Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s acquisition of Sanghi Industries Ltd. is seen as an excellent move to increase production and capture market share, according to analysts.

 Read

More Stories

Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 2

List Of 9 Exotic Visa-Free Countries For Indian Passport Holders In 2023

7 5G Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs 50,000

Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe