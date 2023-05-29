Ambati Rayudu - IPL Career In Numbers

Ambati Rayadu announced his retirement from IPL after finals against Gujarat Titans
Ambati Rayadu made his IPL debut in 2010 with Mumbai Indians. He remained a part of the team until 2017.
With Mumbai Indians, Ambati Rayudu clinched the championship trophy thrice, in 2013, 2015, and 2017
In the 2015 season, Rayudu made 281 runs at a strike rate of 145 and remained not out on five occasions as Mumbai Indians player
Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad were all in the fray for bidding for Ambati Rayudu but it was the CSK who won the bid and got him for 6.75 crore in 2018.
In 2018, Ambati Rayudu scored 602 runs in 16 innings, boasting an average of 43, which included his highest individual score of an unbeaten 100
In his IPL career, Ambati Rayudu has amassed a total of 4,329 runs in 203 matches, maintaining an average of 28.29 and a strike rate of 127.29.
In May 2023, CSK batter Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from IPL and said that the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans will be his last game in the Indian Premier League.