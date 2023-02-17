All You Need To Know About YouTube's Indian-Origin CEO Neal Mohan

Neal Mohan joins the club of Indian-origin chief executives in the Silicon Valley.

Updated On 17 Feb 2023

Neal Mohan Replaces Susan Wojcicki As YouTube CEO

Neal Mohan has replaced Susan Wojcicki as the chief executive officer of YouTube. He becomes the latest to join the club of Indian-origin chief executives in the Silicon Valley.

Silicon Valley Gets Another Indian-Origin CEO

These include the likes of Sundar Pichai of Alphabet Inc., Microsoft's Satya Nadella, IBM's Arvind Krishna, Adobe Systems' Shantanu Narayen, Anjali Sud of Vimeo and Raghu Raghuram of VMWare.

Wojcicki Hands Over Reins To Mohan 

Wojcicki is stepping down from the role after nine years of running YouTube. She had brought Mohan on board as chief product officer of YouTube in 2015.

Neal Mohan Joined Google in 2007

A graduate of Stanford University, Mohan joined Google in 2007 when the Mountain View, California-based firm acquired DoubleClick.

Mohan's Stint With Google 

From 2008 to 2015, Mohan led Google's display and video advertising businesses on YouTube, AdSense and DoubleClick—now known as the Google Marketing Platform.

Mohan's Journey With YouTube 

Mohan was a key part of the product launches like YouTube Music, YouTube Premium and YouTube Shorts. He also sits on the boards of Stitch Fix and 23andMe.

More Stories

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 17

7 Benefits Of The LIC Saral Pension Plan

5 Best Short-Term Investment Options In India

Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe