All You Need To Know About YouTube's Indian-Origin CEO Neal Mohan

Neal Mohan joins the club of Indian-origin chief executives in the Silicon Valley.
Neal Mohan has replaced Susan Wojcicki as the chief executive officer of YouTube. He becomes the latest to join the club of Indian-origin chief executives in the Silicon Valley.
These include the likes of Sundar Pichai of Alphabet Inc., Microsoft's Satya Nadella, IBM's Arvind Krishna, Adobe Systems' Shantanu Narayen, Anjali Sud of Vimeo and Raghu Raghuram of VMWare.
Wojcicki is stepping down from the role after nine years of running YouTube. She had brought Mohan on board as chief product officer of YouTube in 2015.
A graduate of Stanford University, Mohan joined Google in 2007 when the Mountain View, California-based firm acquired DoubleClick.
From 2008 to 2015, Mohan led Google's display and video advertising businesses on YouTube, AdSense and DoubleClick—now known as the Google Marketing Platform.
Mohan was a key part of the product launches like YouTube Music, YouTube Premium and YouTube Shorts. He also sits on the boards of Stitch Fix and 23andMe.