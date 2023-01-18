All You Need To Know About Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Such an electric vehicle does not use power stored in a battery, but is driven by electricity generated from hydrogen.

Updated On 18 Jan 2023

Adani Enterprises Plans To Make Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Adani Enterprises Ltd. plans to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck for mining logistics and transportation along with Ashok Leyland Ltd. and Canada's Ballard Power Systems Inc.

EV Uses Hydrogen-Generated Electricity

Such an electric vehicle does not use power stored in a battery, but is driven by electricity generated from hydrogen. The fuel cell generates electricity from the chemical reaction when hydrogen and oxygen combine to form water.

Fuel Cell EVs Can Be Refueled In Minutes

An advantage that such vehicles have over battery-powered EVs is that they can be refueled in minutes, just like internal-combustion engines vehicles.

Fuel Cell EVs Do Not Produce Harmful Emissions

Fuel cell electric vehicles do not produce harmful emissions, with water and heat being the by-products.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

More Stories

POCO Teases New X5 Pro Phone Launch; Check Expected Features

10 Brands From Shark Tank India Season 1 That Flourished After The Show

Here's What Happened In The Stock Markets Today
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe