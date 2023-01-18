All You Need To Know About Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Such an electric vehicle does not use power stored in a battery, but is driven by electricity generated from hydrogen.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. plans to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck for mining logistics and transportation along with Ashok Leyland Ltd. and Canada's Ballard Power Systems Inc.
Such an electric vehicle does not use power stored in a battery, but is driven by electricity generated from hydrogen. The fuel cell generates electricity from the chemical reaction when hydrogen and oxygen combine to form water.
An advantage that such vehicles have over battery-powered EVs is that they can be refueled in minutes, just like internal-combustion engines vehicles.
Fuel cell electric vehicles do not produce harmful emissions, with water and heat being the by-products.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.