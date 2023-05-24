All About 'Sengol', The Golden Sceptre To Be Placed In New Parliament

The tradition of transferring a golden staff to denote the transfer of power comes from the Chola dynasty.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will place the 'Sengol' next to the Lok Sabha Speaker's seat, when he inaugurates the new Parliament building on May 28.
This historic sceptre was used on Aug. 14, 1947, a day before India officially gained its independence, to mark the transfer of power from the British empire to India.
The 'Sengol' was handed over to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, in the presence of many leaders of the freedom movement. Thus, the transfer of power from Britain to India took place with a symbol from a thousand years ago.
The tradition of transferring a golden staff to denote the transfer of power comes from the Chola dynasty.
The staff measures 5 feet and a team of 10 gold craftsmen had taken 10-15 days to complete the 'Sengol'.
The Sengol’s orb, which symbolises the world of the people, is surmounted by the divine bull, Nandi, the vehicle of Lord Shiva and a symbol of justice.