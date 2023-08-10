Air India Rebranding: Here's The New Livery, Logo

The move is part of a revamp exercise following the airline's acquisition by Tata Sons in January 2022.

Updated On 09:45 PM IST, 10 Aug 2023

Air India Unveils New Logo

The airline replaced the iconic identifier with a new logo as part of a revamp exercise following the acquisition by Tata Sons.

New Livery Introduced

The airline has refurbished and upgraded its current fleet.

Historic Window

The golden window signifies limitless possibilities, progressiveness and confidence, said N Chandrasekaran, chairperson of Air India.

Air India Aims For The Best

The aim is to have the best technology in the next 9 to 12 months, said the chairperson.

Wide-Body Fleet Renewal

Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, announced that the airline will complete renewal of the wide-body fleet by December 2025. The rumours of the Maharaja's demise were greatly exaggerated, he said.

More Stories

7 Smartphones Launched In India In First 10 Days Of August 2023

Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 10

7 Places To Visit From Mumbai This Independence Day Weekend
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe