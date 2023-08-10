Air India Rebranding: Here's The New Livery, Logo

The move is part of a revamp exercise following the airline's acquisition by Tata Sons in January 2022.
The airline replaced the iconic identifier with a new logo as part of a revamp exercise following the acquisition by Tata Sons.
The airline has refurbished and upgraded its current fleet.
The golden window signifies limitless possibilities, progressiveness and confidence, said N Chandrasekaran, chairperson of Air India.
The aim is to have the best technology in the next 9 to 12 months, said the chairperson.
Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, announced that the airline will complete renewal of the wide-body fleet by December 2025. The rumours of the Maharaja's demise were greatly exaggerated, he said.