Air India-Boeing Deal To Create 1 Million Jobs In U.S.

Air India will purchase 220 Boeing aircraft. The deal is valued at $34 billion at list price.

Updated On 15 Feb 2023

Purchase To Support Jobs Across 44 U.S. States

Many will not require a four-year college degree, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a call.

Biden To Deepen Indo-U.S. Ties

While announcing the Boeing-Air India deal on Tuesday, Biden asserted that together with Modi, he was looking forward to deepen ties between the two countries.

Order Value Of Air India-Boeing Deal

The agreement between Air India and Boeing states that the airline will purchase 220 aircraft—190 B737 MAXs, 20 B787s and 10 B777Xs. The deal is valued at $34 billion at list price.

Option To Buy More Planes

The deal will also include options to procure an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAXs and 20 Boeing 787s; total 290 airplanes for a total of $45.9 billion at list price.

Boeing's Third Biggest Sale

The Air India order is Boeing's third biggest sale ever in dollar value and second in terms of number of planes.

 US-India Initiative On Critical And Emerging Technology

This announcement follows the inaugural launch of the U.S.-India iCET in May 2022. It is aimed at expanding the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and universities of the two countries.

