Air India-Boeing Deal To Create 1 Million Jobs In U.S.

Air India will purchase 220 Boeing aircraft. The deal is valued at $34 billion at list price.
Many will not require a four-year college degree, U.S. President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a call.
While announcing the Boeing-Air India deal on Tuesday, Biden asserted that together with Modi, he was looking forward to deepen ties between the two countries.
The agreement between Air India and Boeing states that the airline will purchase 220 aircraft—190 B737 MAXs, 20 B787s and 10 B777Xs. The deal is valued at $34 billion at list price.
The deal will also include options to procure an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAXs and 20 Boeing 787s; total 290 airplanes for a total of $45.9 billion at list price.
The Air India order is Boeing's third biggest sale ever in dollar value and second in terms of number of planes.
This announcement follows the inaugural launch of the U.S.-India iCET in May 2022. It is aimed at expanding the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and universities of the two countries.