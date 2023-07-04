AI Images Show How 'Friends' Characters Would Look In Indian Attire

The images shared by Instagram account named 'Imagin-AI-tion' have gone viral on social media.

Updated On 05:54 PM IST, 04 Jul 2023

What If 'FRIENDS' Was Made In India?

An AI artist has shared pictures of characters from popular US sitcom 'Friends' wearing ethnic Indian clothes. The artist who goes by username 'ai.magine_' wrote 'What if Friends TV series were shot in India!!" while sharing a bunch of photos.

The Instagram handle also imagined the characters getting married in Indian style. Here is a photo of Monica and Chandler

In this photo, we can see Rachel and Ross. These images have stunned the social media users.

The artist has been praised for using Artificial Intelligence to create these wonderful images.

Joey Tribbiani

Jennifer Aniston

Courtney Cox

David Schwimmer

